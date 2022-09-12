Wellesley school news: Schofield Shopper’s Corner reopens Wednesday; Fiske Western Round-Up Sept. 17; Kids Backing Kids delivers 200-plus backpacks

The latest Wellesley school news:

Schofield Shopper’s Corner reopens Wednesday

Schofield Elementary School’s Shopper’s Corner, a parent volunteer-un consignment shop that’s been around since the 1950s, reopens its doors this Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the new school year. The shop is generally open Wednesdays throughout the school year and the first Saturday of the month, and all proceeds benefit the Schofield PTO, which supports school-related programs.

Carrie Sullivan, a mom to three Schofield kids and one of Shopper’s Corner’s co-chairs, says the shop stayed open throughout the pandemic on a 1-to-1 appointment basis and saw revenue jump from before the pandemic. Then last year’s sales doubled those of the previous year. “It was very helpful for the Schofield PTO budget given that so many traditional fundraising vehicles were unavailable,” said Sullivan, who added that many bonds were formed during these private shopping appointments.

Shopper’s Corner was the lucky recipient of a lot of pandemic inventory. “A lot of people had lots of time to participate in COVID closet cleaning,” says Sullivan, who is co-chairing the shop with Liz O’Connor and Courtney Nascimento.

Over the last two years, Shopper’s Corner volunteers have developed an informal notification system to match buyers with needs. This includes reaching out to refugee family coordinators who might express a need for items, such as boys’ baby clothes.

“We have matched buyers with a wide range of items; everything from a pair of size 7 boots for the Schofield social worker, a Magic Tree House book for a customer’s daughter, Austin Powers boots for a Halloween costume, or something with ‘historic’ significance such as a vintage Schofield t-shirt for an incoming Kindergarten family!” Sullivan says.

Sullivan says the human side of their shoppers has come shining through. “One customer comes in and buys t-shirts that she turns into purses for women at shelters. Another customer couldn’t believe her luck when she found a series of vintage shoes in her size (size 6!) that were preserved in their original boxes-with printed sales receipts- from 1973.”

Oftentimes Schofield parents drop by just to chat with volunteers. “Though as the saying goes, in Shopper’s Corner, you can never, ever ‘just browse,'” she says.

Fiske Western Round-Up Sept. 17

Fiske Elementary School’s Western Round-Up fun fair, open to the public, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10am-2pm. We’re hoping that the event, formerly known as the Wild West Round-Up, won’t be too tame now that it has dropped “Wild” from its name.

The fair, at 45 Hastings St., features games, rides, crafts, food, and more.

It’s cash-only, and takes place rain or shine.

Kids Backing Kids delivers 200-plus backpacks

Non-profit Kids Backing Kids started the school year by delivering more than 200 backpacks to students whose families needed a helping hand. Students in pre-K through high school in Wellesley, Newton, Needham, and Dorchester received new backpacks filled with supplies needed to get off to a great start this school year.

Kids Backing Kids also delivered more than 500 boxes of school supplies to community partners so they can replenish supplies for students throughout the school year.

This third annual back-to-school drive was made possible by donations of backpacks, supplies, and money from many throughout the community.