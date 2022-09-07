Middle School Girl Scouts make friends & make a difference

All 6th-8th grade girls who live or go to school in Wellesley are invited to try two events with Girl Scout Troop 73505:

Come to the kickoff meeting, an ice cream social and parent orientation, on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 7-8pm.

Join the troop for an escape room challenge at Boda Borg later in September.

Half of the troop members attend private school and the other half go to Wellesley Middle School, so all girls are welcome.

Each year, the middle school scouts take a small step to make Wellesley a better place. Girls who participate in the troop are eligible to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award on their own or within a small team. The troop provides mentors who advise girls about how to turn their ideas into reality. In the past, Cadette Scouts have earned a Silver Award by taking their passion for history, art, and reading to create a historical scavenger hunt for Wellesley Square, an art exhibit for WMS students to express their identity, and a March Madness style reading bracket for WMS eighth grade homerooms to spark interest in summer reading.

Troop meetings occur on the first Sunday evening of each month. There is also a fun monthly activity. Each girl comes to whatever suits her interests and her schedule. Girls are asked to join in October when they vote on troop badges and adventures. Last year, the girls went horseback riding and they saw Phantoms & Fire at Old Sturbridge Village. The troop tried a ropes challenge course and cross country skiing. Evening events included Boston Lights and snow tubing at Nashoba. The troop earned enough money from cookie sales to pay for a day at Canobie Lake Park.

The middle school troop led two events for younger Wellesley Girl Scouts: a skating party at Babson Skating Center and a space themed encampment, which is a day of crafts, games, canoeing and s’mores at a Girl Scout camp. The troop wrapped holiday gifts for Kids Backing Kids and participated in Scouting For Food which supports the Wellesley Food Pantry.

Contact the middle school Girl Scout Troop 73505 at gstroop73505@gmail.com for more information or join now by registering your scout for $40 with Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. Although there are no troop dues, activities often require a fee. Also, each adult will be asked to register and pay $25, submit a CORI form, and volunteer their time. Discreet, confidential financial assistance is available.

Girl Scouts is an international organization focused upon building girls’ courage, confidence, and character.

For girls not in 6th- 8th grade but who are interested in Girl Scouts, please email Lucy Costa at wellesleygs@gmail.com. Wellesley Girl Scouts is also actively recruiting adult volunteers to help with forming new troops, supporting existing troops and helping with activities like our annual cookie sales.