Wellesley looking for civic-minded residents to fill important slots

Town Meeting vacancies

Get involved in Wellelsey’s Town government as a Town Meeting Member.

Two candidates are needed to fill seats in Precinct A and one candidate is needed in Precinct F. According to Town bylaws, a Special Election will take place to fill these seats.

Interested candidates must be registered voters in the Precinct in which they’d like to run, and will serve until the next Annual Town Election.

Any resident may nominate a candidate for this position, or candidates may nominate themselves. Send nominations to Town Clerk KC Kato.

Nominations must be received by September 29, 2022 in writing or by email and include name, address, and email address if available. The nominee’s permission should be obtained in advance.

Individuals who fill these vacancies will participate in the Special Town Meeting that begins on Monday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

What is Town Meeting, anyway?

The town website describes Town Meeting as, “the legislative body for the Town of Wellesley. 240 voting town meeting members are elected by precincts in the Annual Town Election on the first Tuesday of March every year except in years in which there is a Presidential Primary Election. Each precinct has 30 members elected to three year staggered terms.

The Annual Town Meeting begins on the last Monday in March and meets Monday and Tuesday nights until the business of the meeting is concluded. The length of the town meeting is dependent on the number of articles on the Warrant and the complexity of the issues to be discussed.”

Veterans graves/ceremonial officer needed

The Graves/Ceremonial Officer assists the Veterans Services Officer (VSO) with duties as needed. In addition, this individual is responsible for caring for and providing upkeep for veteran graves in the community.

Specific duties include:

Placing American flags on the graves of veterans who are buried in Wellesley cemeteries.

Organizing, publicizing, and conducting annual ceremonies recognizing veterans in Wellesley, including dressing the graves in mid-May, on Memorial Day, on September 11, and on Veterans Day on November 11.

Additional responsibilities are determined by the VSO. Contact the West Suburban Veteran’s District office for more information.

Here’s an example of the kind of ceremony the graves/ceremonial officer helps make happen.

A sense of history

The Wellesley Historic District Commission is seeking volunteers to fill two vacant seats.

The Commission is supported by the Planning Department and is responsible for reviewing alterations to buildings and structures within Wellesley’s local historic districts. Meetings generally take place on the first Tuesday evening of each month. Members are appointed by the Select Board to three-year terms.

The commission also presents annual awards to homeowners who have completed either successful historically sensitive renovations or built historically appropriate new construction that honor and respect Wellesley’s architectural history.

Any Wellesley resident may apply. Preferred candidates are members of the Wellesley Historical Society, American Institute of Architects, Board of Realtors, or residents or property owners in a historic district.

Submit a cover letter and resume with your qualifications to the Planning Department, 888 Worcester Street, Suite 160, Wellesley, MA 02482. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.

Please contact the Planning Department with questions.