Wellesley Turkey Trot registration opens

It’s not too soon to think about Thanksgiving—registration for the Wellesley Turkey Trot has opened online. The 5K race, which raises funds for local charity partners, begins at 8am on Thanksgiving day in Linden Square.

You can run the race, which courses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus on its way back to Linden Square, as an individual or as part of a team. The deadline to get a race t-shirt is Oct. 31.

In addition to the 5K, there’s a 1-mile race for kids 10 and under at 8:45am (limited to 300 participants).

Race organizer Kate Maul tells us there will be new award categories this year for the popular community event. “Because the Turkey Trot is a Wellesley race, I thought it might be nice to find a way to recognize the many young (and not so young) people who return to Wellesley for Thanksgiving, and the Turkey Trot is part of their tradition,” she says. This will include prizes for high school students and alums, both as individuals and in various team configurations. The annual Turkey Trot was founded by the late Carol Chaoui, who is honored with a plaque near the race start/finish.