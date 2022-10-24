AMC series ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ filming at Elm Bank Reservation

In addition to pre-school classes, soccer games, and garden visits, Elm Bank Reservation on the Wellesley/Dover/Natick line this month has been hosting the production crew for what we hear is an AMC TV series dubbed “Invitation to a Bonfire.”

The series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and the cast includesTatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), also listed as an executive producer. The Vladimir and Vera Nabokov-inspired plot is summarized on the IMDB website as: “Zoya is a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper in a new school. She is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member and his wife.”

The yellow signs with black lettering read “Stalwart,” which apparently refers to the production outfit.

The action looks to be centered at the rarely accessible Cheney-Baltzell Manor House visible from the soccer fields.

Parts of New Bedford were transformed to the 1930s for filming of the series earlier this month.

Elm Bank has been used by movie and TV series production teams for years, including for Halle Berry’s “The Mothership,” slated for Netflix in 2023, and 2009 rom-com “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”