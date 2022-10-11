Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey’s closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome

Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.

Find your in-season, high-quality cashmere at irresistible prices right in Wellesley Square. From sweaters to wraps and accessories, stop by and let us share our style with you. Bring your friends along to the annual shopping event you don’t want to miss.

Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19

Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the holiday shopping season at the 44th annual Wellesley Marketplace fine arts fair at Wellesley High School on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9am-4pm.

Tickets will be available here soon. Avoid the crowds, and purchase a VIP ticket for early admission as well as a complimentary tote bag.

Wellesley Marketplace is an annual retail favorite for those seeking unique, locally made gifts for family and friends. Local artists from New England will offer a full range of goods, including fine art, gourmet foods, hostess and teacher gifts, jewelry and clothing, home accessories, ornaments and children’s toys. It is a great way to shop local while supporting your community.

Wellesley Marketplace is one of three fundraisers coordinated by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC), and proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population. Last year, WHJWC awarded $72,000 in college scholarships to 28 Wellesley High School students, and donated $70,500 in grants to 27 Wellesley-area community groups.

Harvey’s Hardware closing in Needham after almost 70 years The owners of Harvey’s Hardware have announced the business is closing. They had said in May they planned to open, following an electrical fire in February, but it was not to be. This announcement comes with mixed emotions – we are so proud of the business that we’ve built in the Needham community, and are thankful for the terrific customers and the great friendships we’ve made along the way. As much as we will miss our store and our daily interactions with you all, we know this is the right time to enter our next chapter. When our dad Harvey opened Harvey’s Hardware in 1953, he couldn’t have hoped for anything more – having a thriving business in the town that he called home, working side by side with his family (including each of his 7 grandchildren) and long-time employees who became like family. You all brought our father so much joy and purpose, and we can only hope that Harvey’s legacy lives on in this community for years to come. Thank you to all of our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. It’s been quite a ride! Hope to see you all around town, Gary and Jeff Katz Founder Harvey Katz passed away in March.