Fall fun at annual Bates Pumpkin Fair

Some braved the haunted house, some stuck to the outdoor games, but all had fun at the annual Bates Pumpkin Fair this past weekend at Bates Elementary School.

The fair had something for every kid, from face painting to music to silly spooky lawn games ranging from soccer kicks to bowling (those pins really didn’t want to go down). Obligatory bouncy contraptions let kids burn up energy against a colorful foliage background.

Some attendees experienced the fair for the first time, while others (including one mom I know who I couldn’t believe still had a kid at Bates…) are veterans of the can’t-miss event.

From what I could see, Wellesley kids look very ready to take on Halloween in a couple of weeks.