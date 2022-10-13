Pink Patch campaign honors Wellesley Police chief’s wife

The Wellesley Police Department is dedicating its participation in the Pink Patch Project, a nationwide awareness campaign during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to the late wife of Chief Jack Pilecki. Jean Ellen Smith, a three-time cancer survivor, passed away on Oct. 2 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The police department will be selling a pink patch & apparel showcasing the Town of Wellesley seal in pink.

​

All proceeds and donations this year will be made in memory of Jean Smith to The Julie Fund for Women’s Cancers. Her initials will be embroidered on the ribbon sleeve of this year’s sweatshirts and t-shirts.

The $10 patch can be purchased online and at the Wellesley Police Department.

​

Officers will be participating by wearing a pink pin and having the option of donning the pink patches on their uniform during October.