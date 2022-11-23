2023 Wellesley Town Warrant open until Dec. 22

The warrant has opened for Wellesley’s Annual Town Meeting, which will begin on Monday., Mar. 27. Town Meeting for the first time since the COVID pandemic began will be held in-person, at the Wellesley Middle School Auditorium.

Boards or committees that would like to have an article included in the warrant may submit a petition to the town clerk by Thursday, Dec. 22, 4pm.

Citizens wishing to sponsor a warrant article should contact the Town Clerk’s office for information about filing a citizen petition. (Learn more about citizen petitions.)

Motions for articles on the warrant are due in the Select Board office by Friday, Feb. 3, 4pm.

A couple possible articles being discussed already by the Select Board is one expected to be put forth by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force regarding a Town Meeting vote on the acceptance of a resolution on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as a funding request for an Equity Audit.

Another likely warrant article will come from the Climate Action Committee regarding the town adopting a specialized opt-in Stretch Energy Code resolution. The code would allow the town to more aggressively pursue energy goals than those required by the state, and according to Sustainability Director Marybeth Martello is “essential for Wellesley to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals.”

Wellesley’s Annual Town Election will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.