It’s a Happy Thanksgiving at the Wellesley Turkey Trot

Runners and walkers filled the streets from Linden Square through Wellesley Square and Wellesley College for the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot. Sub-freezing temperatures didn’t slow down this fast field, which included many donning turkey hats or costumes, plus other colorful regalia.

Thanks to Kate Maul and team for another well run event to raise funds for good local causes and kick off the holidays in high spirits.

Wellesley High grad Luke Collins was first to cross the finish line in 15:53, cranking out just-over-5-minute miles across the 3.1-mile course. Marian Johnson, the top female finisher, raced to the end in 18:03.

More than 2,400 took part in the 5K.

Full race results.

The morning’s activities also included 1-mile Hannah Randolph Kids Fun Run that whirled around the Roche Bros. building in the Linden Square parking lot.