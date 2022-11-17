Obituary: Willard P. Hunnewell dies at age 101

Willard Peele Hunnewell, whose contributions to the town and country were celebrated by Wellesley for his 100th birthday last year with a small parade and band, passed away on Nov. 7 at the age of 101. His death was noted at Wellesley’s Veterans Day ceremony last week.

Mr. Hunnewell was a World War II Navy veteran and great-grandson of town benefactor Horatio Hollis Hunnewell. He ran a manufacturing business and was renowned for his horticultural expertise, following in a family tradition.

Mr. Hunnewell’s interests were many, from beekeeping to travel to ecology.

According to his full obituary, Mr. Hunnewell was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea “Dee;” and survived by sons, Willard, Jr., and George, as well as 6 grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Boston. A memorial service to be held at the Eliot Church, 45 Eliot St., South Natick, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1pm.

Let the Wellesley community know of your remembrances at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com