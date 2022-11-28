Wellesley Holiday Gift Guide—put indie-owned stores on your “must-shop-at” list

SPONSORED CONTENT: Are you ready to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list? Great! Because Wellesley and Newton’s local, independently owned stores are ready to help you get across the shopping finish line with good cheer to spare. You can expect extra-special service, unique offerings, and a festive retail experience at every business in Swellesley’s Holiday Gift Guides. This is the year that holiday shopping becomes fun again.

Wellesley Toy Shop