Wellesley Holiday Gift Guide—put indie-owned stores on your “must-shop-at” list

SPONSORED CONTENT: Are you ready to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list? Great! Because Wellesley and Newton’s local, independently owned stores are ready to help you get across the shopping finish line with good cheer to spare. You can expect extra-special service, unique offerings, and a festive retail experience at every business in Swellesley’s Holiday Gift Guides. This is the year that holiday shopping becomes fun again.

London Harness

 

London Harness, Wellesley
Your neighbors at London Harness and TUMI Wellesley provide you with unforgettable service, offering perfect gifts for you and your loved ones. You’ll find the finest variety of personal and business gifts, travel and leather goods, handbags, and much more, with complimentary gift wrapping and personalization service available on most items.

Kenzie & Hope

 

Kenzie & Hope, Wellesley
Wow gifts for all the ladies In your world—women, teens or girls—Kenzie & Hope offers something for everyone on your list. From cozy Aviator Nation sweats, MISA dresses, Margaret O’Leary sweaters, Bogner jackets or Stoney Clover Lane travel accessories, Kenzie & Hope will bring big smiles to your holiday. Follow us on instagram @kenzieandhope

Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers

 

Joel Bagnal, Wellesley
Don’t miss the Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths and Jewelers Retirement Sale at 101 Central St. in Wellesley Square. The store is closing and ALL jewelry is ON SALE while supplies last! Save up to 70% off on bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and estate jewelry. Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10am-5pm.

Wellesley Toy Shop

 

Wellesley Toy Shop
Wellesley Toy Shop is the area’s most beloved destination for making kids’ holiday wishes come true. Locally owned and a Wellesley Square institution, the 59 Central St., shop has a wide selection of Lego, Playmobil, puzzles, dolls, stuffed animals, craft kits, board games, and so much more. Put Wellesley Toy Shop at the top of your “must visit” list for the holidays.

Greentail Table

 

Greentail Table, Newton
Located in Newton, at 343 Watertown St. (RT. 16), Greentail Table is a destination resource for inspired modern tableware and gifts including holiday, hostess, housewarming, wedding gifts and more. Our collection includes glassware, decorative accents, table linens, and more. Shop with us for the holidays in-person or online: greentailtable.com.
