Wellesley police log: Motorist in need agrees to go to hospital; costly computer scam; police station lot not the best place to act suspicious

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Sept. 6-11:

On September 6, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Worcester Street for a report of a motorist that had made suicidal statements earlier in the evening. The officer located the vehicle and made contact with the individual who had cut their wrist and was bleeding. The party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation.

On September 7, 2022 at 8:25 a.m. an officer was dispatched to an office building on Washington Street for a report of a male party who was asleep on the floor in the second floor hallway. The officer was familiar with this male party. He woke the male party up, advised him he was trespassing and that the property owner did not want him to return to the building.

On September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party who had fallen victim to a computer scam. She received an email that was allegedly from Norton Security indicating she owed the company $290.44. She called the number provided and was advised she did owe the money and allowed the scammer access to her computer remotely so she could pay the bill. The scammer stated that they inadvertently deposited $20,000 to her account and sent a fraudulent bank statement to her printer. She was instructed by another male party to withdraw $19,000 from her bank account and mail it to an address in Houston, Texas. She received a call from a male party who stated they only received $13,000 and she still needed to refund them another $7,000. She withdrew those funds from the bank and sent them to a different individual at the same address in Houston, Texas. She became suspicious of the transactions, stopped answering the phone and turned off her computer. The officer requested a subpoena for the phone number that was associated with the calls to the reporting party. The investigation revealed the phone number was registered to an individual overseas in West Bengal.

On September 7, 2022 1:43 p.m. ACO Smith was dispatched for a report of a dog bite. ACO Smith spoke with the reporting party who stated while walking her dog a large dog ran out from a yard and attacked her and her dog, biting them both. ACO Smith spoke with the owner of the dog and learned the dog was tied up unattended outside and broke its collar. She advised the dog owner that the dog cannot be left outside unattended and suggested they get training for the dog. ACO Smith will follow up to ensure the dog is not left outside unattended in the future.

On September 7, 2022 at 4:23 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the parking lot area of the Wellesley Police Station for a report of two female parties who were acting suspicious. The officer spoke with one of the female parties and learned that she had been criminally charged with stealing supplies from a hair salon and was ordered by the judge to return the items to the owner. The officer contacted the female party’s attorney and confirmed this information. Messages were left for the owner of the property to retrieve the items at the police station.

On September 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a 14-year-old male party who had purchased a pair of sneakers he saw for sale on social media. He felt he was being scammed because he sent the money for the sneakers and had not received them yet. The officer determined the account he purchased the sneakers from originated in Canada and it may take a few days for the sneakers to be delivered.

On September 9, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Morses Pond for a noise complaint. They observed approximately 10 youths that ran into the woods when they saw the police. The youths were consuming alcohol and eventually exited the wooded area to speak with the officers. The officers made contact with the parents of the youths present and arranged for them to be picked up.

On September 10, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding fraudulent activity with a credit card and bank account. He stated he began reviewing his credit card statements and noticed some fraudulent activity and went back further and believes there is a total of 16 fraudulent charges. He notified the bank and credit card company who will be opening an investigation.

On September 11, 2022 at 12:16 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the Bacon Street Bridge for a report of graffiti. The spray paint stated, “Destroy this world with paint,” There are no suspects.

More: Pink Patch campaign honors Wellesley Police chief’s wife