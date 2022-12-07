The Swellesley Report

Something looks different inside E.A. Davis…

I dropped by E.A. Davis (579 Washington St.), now under ownership by Mahi Gold Outfitters, on its opening day this past weekend during Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll.

The brightly lit store still features the old-timey E.A. Davis sign out front and the classic cash register inside, but otherwise has a freshly renovated feel all dressed up for the holidays. Clothing hangs from fun rope swings, the wood floors have been refinished, and there is no shortage of colors to choose from despite this no longer being Lilly Pulitzer central.

The upstairs promises to open next year and feature kids’ stuff. The downstairs was off-limits, too, for now.

Without Mrs. Swellesley at my side during this visit, you’re not getting any fashion analysis out of me. I’ll let the photos speak for themselves.

Here’s wishing new owners Becky and Brian Voelkel a successful holiday shopping season.

A familiar carousel horse from E.A. Davis of old

 

The classic cash register remains

 

Here are a couple of E.A. Davis throwback photos from before the changeover:

EA Davis, Wellesley

EA Davis, Wellesley

