We visited the Wellesley RDF for some aromatherapy—seriously

Right now, the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility is the most fragrant place in town. In a good way. When we stopped by to deal with our weekly transfer station chores, we inhaled the freshest, most invigorating pine-y aroma as we separated glass from cans, and chipboard from newspapers (whatever those are). As we rounded the corner en route to the trash compactor, we found the scent source. A mountain of discarded Christmas trees towered over the adjacent leaf litter and grass clippings. It was at once both beautiful and sad.

Next time you’re at the RDF breathe in the fresh smell. I’m telling you, it’s as restorative as forest bathing. It’s OK to get out of your vehicle and admire the trees. Consider thanking them for their holiday-time service and for all the happiness they brought to Wellesley families.

Just don’t try to walk through the “forest.” Wandering around the yard waste disposal area is strictly against RDF rules. Apparently tripping hazards outweigh the potential health benefits. But you may gaze upon the scene and inhale…exhale. When you’re later asked why you exude such serenity, just smile. Only you need to know about the RDF pine tree pile, the cheapest aromatherapy option out there.

Never say we don’t have a nose for news.

Wellesley RDF hours

Monday-Wednesday, 7am-noon

Thursday-Saturday, 7am-3:45pm

Sunday-closed (Sunday hours will resume in April)