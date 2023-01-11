Wellesley Educators Association takes its case to the community in public webinar

What families wanted to know
During the Q&A part of the one-hour WEA webinar, families asked for details about the proposed parental leave. “So what is it that staff is looking for? Is it one month? Three months?” asked one attendee.
Kyle Gekopi, president of the 713-member WEA union, took on that question. “We’re asking for eight paid weeks that are not taken out of vacation, not taken out of sick time. These are paid parental weeks. And then an additional four taken with sick days,” for an all-encompassing 12 weeks of parental leave.
He noted that some school systems have opted into the Massachusetts Paid Family Medical Leave program that took effect Jan. 1, 2021, however, Wellesley was not one of them. That program, funded through employee and employer contributions, offers up to 26 weeks of paid leave for family or medical reasons to eligible employees in Massachusetts.
Another question on families’ minds concerned the financial implications and the budget limitations of the WEA’s asks.
WEA union member Ryan Liacos kicked the money question back to the audience member, suggesting they ask the School Committee about the budget implications of the union’s requests. “I think they’re having a similar forum tomorrow. That would be an awesome question to ask them.”
Although the School Committee did, indeed, hold a meeting the next day for high school families, it was part of its regular and informal school-by-school Q&A tour, not a public forum put together in response to the WEA webinar. The School Committee says that it does not publicly discuss in-process contract negotiations. (A source tells us that a hot topic at that meeting was standards-based grading at the high school.)
Liacos said questions premised on budgetary and funding concerns “kind of implies that there’s a ceiling that you can put on paying a living wage for people. Wellesley Education Association is not going to settle for less than a living wage for our educators, and that’s kind of the bottom line. Budget funding shouldn’t come into play when we’re talking about a living wage for our educators.”
Families also wanted to know, in the opinion of the WEA, where cuts could be made. Professional development was one area where educators thought money was being wasted. “We spend a lot of money on professional development,” one educator said, questioning the wisdom of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars each year on programs of questionable value rather than “still not paying for our teachers working with our most vulnerable students.”
The “S” word
Yes, the word “strike” came out in response to an audience question. It’s a step no one seems to have an appetite for. Not the educators on the panel who stressed over and over how much they loved their jobs, their students, the families. Not families who stressed over and over how much they respected educators and the jobs they did.
“That’s the last thing we want to do,” said elementary school music teacher Matthew Polletto. “We absolutely want to avoid that, which is why we’re reaching out to you.”
Desperate times, desperate measures
Next steps
