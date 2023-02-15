Wellesley posts opening for fire chief

Wellesley has officially posted its job opening for a fire chief following the retirement last month of Rick DeLorie, who served as chief for 14 years during a 30-year career with the town. The new chief will be appointed by the Select Board and supervised by the town’s executive director, per a recent Select Board vote.

According to the job posting, the fire department consists of 53 full-time uniformed non-civil service employees and boasts an operating budget of $6.3M.

Candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in career fire service, as well as a minimum of 5 years of command and supervisory experience at the level of a shift commander or above. This will come as a great letdown to the pre-K kid who lives across the street from us, often seen in his junior firefighter gear, as he would otherwise be a great candidate.

The salary range is $195,000-$215,000 depending upon qualifications and experience.

Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2023.

