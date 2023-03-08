‘Boston Strangler’ film shot partly in Wellesley to stream soon

Hulu’s “Boston Strangler” movie—starring Keira Knightley, Chris Cooper and others—was shot partly in Wellesley last winter, and is about to start streaming on March 17.
We took some photos last year outside the Dover Road-area home where at least some filming was taking place, though we’re not sure whether any footage from that site has made it into the trailer embedded below or the series.
- Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
- Consider contributing to Swellesley to sustain our independent journalism venture
Leave a Reply