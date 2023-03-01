Wellesley business buzz: Spartan Safe shuts down; Truly’s gets go-ahead for coffee hours; Capt. Marden’s aims to reopen for breakfast

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Spartan Safe shuts down

Spartan Safe, which cracked open its business in Linden Square in March of 2021, has closed its Wellesley and other locations. Parent company Chadley Management made a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in December.

The Wellesley showroom featured big, strong, fireproof metal safes with electronic or mechanical locks. Unfortunately, some customers across the country are out thousands of dollars after purchasing safes before the bankruptcy filing, and are now scrambling to recover their funds.

Hate to ask, but if you’re chasing down a refund from the Wellesley store, want to let us know?

The maker of Liberty safes, sold by Spartan, was none too happy with its partner, as outlined in a statement issued in December.

The statement starts off:

On November 14, 2022, Liberty Safe & Security Products, Inc. terminated its supplier relationship with Spartan Safe, which is no longer an authorized Liberty Safe retailer. Spartan Safe, doing business under the trade names Spartan Safe or Liberty Safes of McLean, owns and operates or has operated retail stores in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Arkansas. Effective immediately, Liberty Safe has discontinued all product shipments to Spartan Safe, due to Spartan Safe’s repeated failure to meet its obligations under the parties’ dealer agreement.

Liberty Safe remains committed to ensuring that its customers are satisfied with Liberty Safe’s products and the sale process. Liberty Safe will provide updated delivery information to any customer who purchased a safe through libertysafe.com, and who were notified that delivery would be made by Spartan Safe. Customers who are awaiting delivery of products purchased directly from Spartan Safe, are encouraged to contact Spartan Safe for a remedy.

That doesn’t sound like such a promising remedy…

Meanwhile, Federal Realty now looks to fill about 2,000 sq. ft. next to Code Ninjas.

Truly’s gets go-ahead for coffee hours

Truly’s, which has made its big move next door to 39 Grove St., this past month gained Select Board approval to open earlier so that it can serve Peet’s coffee as well as other hot/cold beverages and baked goods.

Truly’s traditionally has opened at noon, and that currently remains the case, but it now has approval to open as early as 7am and stay open as late as 10pm. Truly’s looks forward to opening on mornings, though still has some barista hiring, etc. to take care of before doing so. It will soon have more information available about its morning plans.

Capt. Marden’s aims to reopen for breakfast

Capt. Marden’s Table & Takeaway on Linden Street is close to reopen for breakfast, but it needs to fill out its staff first. The plan is to open Wednesday-Sunday for breakfast.

Wellesley’s Gannon named bank SVP

J. Scott Gannon of Wellesley was recently named Bank of Canton’s senior vice president of residential and consumer lending. He has more than 30 years of experience developing and overseeing mortgage programs for local and national lenders.

Gannon is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s retail and wholesale residential mortgage program and consumer loan department, including loan originations, underwriting and processing, servicing, compliance and secondary market efforts. His previous roles include leadership positions at local, regional and national mortgage companies and banks, and a $2.5 billion credit union.

The banker is a 14-time marathon runner, and has raised more than $100,000 for nonprofit organizations including the Open Door Foundation, Sloan Kettering Hospital and Casa Myrna.