A Wellesley resident this week stepped into her back yard to find herself not 6 feet away from a beautiful barred owl who she says “was not afraid of me and just sat awhile.”

Thanks to Angie Angino for her amazing pictures of some of Wellesley’s beautiful wildlife.

