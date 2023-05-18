Learn about 8 Cliff Road housing development plans

The Building a Better Wellesley housing advocacy group will host an online discussion on Sunday, May 21 at 3:30-5pm about the proposed housing development at 8 Cliff Road. Registration has opened.

The developers recently made a presentation about their plans to the Wellesley Select Board (“Wellesley’s Cliff Estates gets its turn with proposed condo development”).

From Building a Better Wellesley:

This Sunday, Victor Sheen and Peter Holland, will share their proposed housing development at 8 Cliff Road. Join us to learn about the project and discuss the benefits that housing at this location could have for Wellesley. What housing challenges could is solve? Are there ways to improve the project to better meet Wellesley’s housing needs?

In 2021, after several years of being tied up in a family estate, 489 Worcester St was put up for auction. It didn’t sell that day, but Mr. Sheen and Mr. Holland were able to buy the property later. Since then, they’ve purchase two additional properties along Cliff Road (4 and 14), to create a, roughly, 4 acre parcel. On May 2, they presented a draft project plan to the Select Board. Now called “8 Cliff Road”, this property is about a 3 minute walk from the Hills train station. The size and the location open up interesting possibilities. The draft plan contained 69 “for sale” units, 9 of which would be classified as “affordable.” (That is about 13%.) They are also proposing a high number of 3-bedroom units, hoping to attract both downsizing empty-nesters and young families.

Any multi-family project at this location will require rezoning, most likely through town meeting action. Mr. Sheen and Mr. Holland are interested in hearing our thoughts. Join us on Sunday via Zoom, to listen to their presentation and give constructive feedback.

