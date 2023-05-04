Wellesley’s Cliff Estates gets its turn with proposed condo development

The development of new condos and apartments is changing the face of Wellesley real estate bit by bit from the Belclare to The Nines and from Weston Road to Linden Street to Burke Lane. The latest proposal, dubbed 8 Cliff Road, envisions 60 market rate condos and 9 units classified as affordable situated across 4 acres at the intersection of Cliff Road and Rte. 9 (aka, Worcester Street).

The project team, which gobbled up a prominent property at 489 Worcester Rd. with a recent messy background for $2.3M along with 4 and 14 Cliff Rd., has begun doing the rounds at Wellesley government bodies. The developers started with the Wellesley Housing Development Corporation in March (see start of Wellesley Media recording), and this week, went before the Select Board (see start of Wellesley Media recording). They’ve also reached out to the fire and engineering departments to discuss public safety and infrastructure issues.

As word of the project has emerged, neighbors have started to wonder how the construction, stormwater management and traffic will impact their lives, as heard during the Select Board meeting. In response, the town has dedicated a chunk of its website to 8 Cliff Road and Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop has started a mailing list for concerned residents.

Wellesley, which in 2018 established a housing production plan to help it achieve state goals for affordable housing and fend off unfriendly development projects, has since reached those state thresholds and continued on a path toward trying to diversify the town’s housing stock beyond unaffordable for most. Grassroots efforts such as Building a Better Wellesley have arisen to advocate for affordable and attainable housing in town, and the state has introduced new multi-family zoning requirements for communities like Wellesley that are along MBTA lines.

The developers of 8 Cliff Road are no strangers to Wellesley multifamily projects, bringing the 35 “meticulously crafted” condos and 4 affordable units of Terrazza on Linden Street and the 26 condos of the Bristol on Weston Road for “connoisseurs of the good life,” plus 2 affordable units. They tried to jam more units into the projects initially, but scaled back after negotiations with the town.

Finding pricing information on those projects’ websites is challenging at best, but listings can be seen online in the $1M-$3M range.

Developer Victor Sheen wouldn’t be nailed down on pricing for 8 Cliff Road upon questioning during the Select Board meeting, though said the project would be aimed at downsizers and families, and tend more toward 3-bedroom units than the 2-bedroom units mainly found at the earlier developments. He said the units would probably be priced lower than for the other projects. Affordable units would include those at 80% of area median income, but depending upon how the project is zoned, could include other pricing levels. Sheen said he’d like to see playgrounds included on the property in light of the condos being aimed in part at young families (this is a subject the Board has been asking about, including at The Nines, which doesn’t yet have a playground).

The developer began his Select Board presentation with a history story time, making reference to Wellesley’s origins as a transit-oriented community in the late 1800s with the introduction of the railways here and the emergence of Wellesley Hills (formerly known as Grantville). The properties acquired are just a few minutes by foot from the Wellesley Hills commuter rail station, though the development will have ample underground parking for residents, who more likely than not will be getting around via their own vehicles than relying on the commuter rail’s limited schedule. Sheen appealed to the Board’s appetite for green developments by stating that they are “exploring the possibility of this being a fossil fuel-free building.”

This 8 Cliff Road property has lots more space than either the Weston Road or Delanson/Linden Street projects, so Sheen described extensive landscaping opportunities, and touted an A-list architect brought on board to ensure the aesthetics of the project “celebrates the neighborhood.” There will be an aim to buffer the dwellings from Cliff Road through landscaping and retaining walls, and there are plans to retain and enhance stone walls and apple trees to maintain the property’s legacy. Water elements could be incorporated into the landscape design to lessen the impact to residences of Rte. 9 traffic noise.

The main 3-story building was envisioned in a U-shape when Sheen presented before the Housing Development Corp., but has since morphed into a shape that resembles no letter, but that I think I’ve seen before in the game of “Perfection.” Sheen described ingress and egress plans, including the widening of the 14 Cliff Rd., driveway, designed to queue up traffic within the property itself as opposed to overwhelming Cliff Road or Rte. 9. The main building would be complemented with a series of carriage houses.

From the town’s perspective, it will work with the developer on possible zoning approaches, and this could lead to an article at a Special Town Meeting in the fall if things move along swiftly. The Weston Road and Delanson/Linden Street projects started as 40B plans that give developers zoning breaks in exchange for delivering a certain percentage of affordable units, though wound up being built under Resident Overly Incentive districts with fewer affordable units.

