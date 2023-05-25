Morses Pond beach in Wellesley to open June 5

The Wellesley Recreation Department says Morses Pond beach will officially open—without lifeguards, so swim at your own risk—Mon., June 5-Sun., June 25, 10am-dusk. During those dates, the yellow gate at Turner Road will be monitored by Recreation staff, and parking at Morses Pond will be limited to Wellesley residents only. (Non-residents can walk, run, or bike in.)

On Mon., June 26-Sun., August 20, 10am-5pm, the beach and pond will fully open for the season, with lifeguards on duty.

The price of admission

Family passes for residents—$250 (that rate includes 5 free day passes for the season)

Adult pass (residents)—$125

Senior/child under 16 (residents)—$60

Daily passes—$10 per person (proof of residency is required)

Non-residents

Season pass adults/seniors—$190

$90 per child (under age 16)

No daily passes available

Contact the Recreation Department for information at 781-235-2370.

