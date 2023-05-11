Wellesley town news: Frigulietti heading to Franklin; Bring tax bills to 888; Boards seek to fill vacancies

The latest Wellesley, Mass., town news:

Frigulietti heading to Franklin

Amy Frigulietti, Wellesley’s assistant executive director, is leaving her job for a similar one in Franklin, as we first saw in the Charles River Regional Chamber newsletter this week. We confirmed her June 6 departure with the town (Frigulietti’s off this week, so couldn’t be reached).

The former chief of staff for Boston City Council, who joined Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop’s team in early 2020, led on many projects, from economic development to DEI, and from housing and bargaining. She played a key role in helping to revitalize local business through grants and creative thinking about the town’s approach to alcohol licenses and outdoor dining and parklets.

We wish Amy well.

Bring tax bills to 888

Homeowners still needing to pay tax bills should pay in person at the temporary Town Hall at 888 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 East) or pay bills online.

Payments are no longer accepted at the Council on Aging/Tolles Parsons Center or at the Wellesley Free Library.

Tax bills were due on Monday, May 1.

Boards seek to fill vacancies

A long list of town boards and commissions are seeking to fill current or upcoming vacancies.

Among those on the prowl are the Climate Action Committee, Kepes Panel Committee, Veterans Advisory Board, and the Youth Commission.

Something for everyone!