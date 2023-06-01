Beyond Wellesley: Wegmans to close its Natick Mall store later this summer

It’s been a fun five years, but Wegmans announced on Thur., June 1, that it will close its Natick Mall location later this summer, with an exact date TBD. The 146,500 sq. ft. multi-level food market opened with great fanfare in 2018, only to find that, according to Brien MacKendrick, human resources director, Wegmans New England division, “Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work.”

A memo on the Wegmans corporate website said that the store’s 365 employees (142 full-time and 223 part-time) were notified of the decision throughout the day and were assured that their positions with the company are secure, albeit at other area Wegmans’ locations.

Wegmans has five additional stores in the Greater-Boston area, and approximately 2,700 employees. Corporate says Wegmans does not have plans to close any other stores.