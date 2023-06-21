Sports news: Wellesley High seeks head coaches in baseball, girls ice hockey & more; Local cape leaguers; Solstice race kicks off summer at Elm Bank

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Wellesley High seeks head coaches in baseball, girls ice hockey & more

Wellesley Public Schools last week posted a handful of head coach job listings on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association website. These included heading coaching gigs for:

Baseball

Girls ice hockey

Girls basketball

Girls volleyball

Wellesley’s baseball coach since 2007 has been Rob Kane, a business teacher at Newton North High School.

Wellesley Cape leaguers

It seems as though half of Wellesley has migrated to Cape Cod and the islands for the summer, so why not have a few Wellesley reps in the Cape Cod Baseball League?

Virginia Tech’s Henry Weycker is pitching for the Bourne Braves and Harvard’s Jay Driver is tossing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. Cheer them on if you’re down there.

12th annual solstice race kicks off summer at Elm Bank

Seventeen humans and one canine turned out for the annual Summer Solstice 5K+ at Elm Bank Reservation early on Wednesday morning. Organizer Sean Milano reports that participants were rewarded with Peet’s coffee and Foley oat bars. “Despite the warm weather and clear skies, there were no takers on a post-race swim in the Charles River,” Milano said.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com