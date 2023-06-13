Wellesley sports news: Wellesley High girls’ golf finishes strong; A look back at Schofield 5K

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Wellesley High girls’ golf finishes strong

The Wellesley High School girls’ golf team placed 2nd in the state championship earlier this month, led by junior Katie Ng, who finished 7th overall with a score of 79. Bishop Feehan won the title at the Longmeadow Country Club.

Sophomore Alika Lavu led the team to the North/Central/West sectional victory the week before at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown. Wellesley was the defending champ in sectionals.

Wellesley dominated most teams it competed against during the regular season.

A look back at Schofield 5K

While plenty are all about the Schofield Elementary School fun fair, nearly 500 people took part in the annual 5K road race on June 4 despite gloomy weather.

Topping the field was Eli Merritt, a speedy Wellesley High cross country and track runner, in a time of 15:43. The fastest female finisher: Laura Green, with a time of 21:09. See complete results.

Schofield Principal Jordan Hoffman and her 2 daughters welcomed runners at the start, as did Wellesley High School a cappella singers, who sang the National Anthem.

Schofield parent Kim Snapper, handling marketing for the event, said the event could not have happened without the generous support of volunteers, family and corporate donors, friends, and families.

Next year’s event is slated for June 2, 2024, rain or shine.

