Wellesley businesses are welcoming back students from Babson College, MassBay Community College, and Wellesley College with a student discount program.

To obtain discounts on everything from fitness classes to ice cream to clothing and accessories, students just need to show their college ID. You can see a full list of participants (check back to see additions). More than two dozen businesses have already signed up to take part in this program.

