Curious coyote checks out Wellesley lawn mower

Coyotes are now so commonplace in Wellesley that sightings can be a bit….zzzzzzzzzzz.

So we were excited to see this curious coyote in action, checking out an electric Worx Landroid lawn mower that reader Jamie Ebersole says has been named Humphrey (“He does a great job of keeping the yard trimmed up and goes out on schedule. Plus, no emissions or noise.”)

Quite a few coyotes visit the yard, though this early morning meetup was unusual.

“I thought this was quite cool, since the coyote had no idea what this thing was and was very curious,” Ebersole says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com