Raider Classic Charitable Golf Tournament set for July 28

Registration is open for the Raider Classic Charitable Golf Tournament, which takes place on Friday, July 28 at 8am at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland. The event raises funds for the Friends of Wellesley METCO, and last year’s raised $20K.

The tournament format: Shotgun Scramble with 4-person teams starting on different holes. The three teams with the lowest scores will be awarded prizes, and individuals will have the opportunity to win Men’s and Women’s long drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes.

Registration fees cover 18 holes with a cart, full lunch, a great afternoon to benefit the Friends of Wellesley METCO, a parent-run group.

Registration for 4 golfers: $175 per player

Registration for 1-3 golfers: $200 per player

There are many corporate sponsorship opportunities.