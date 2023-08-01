Wellesley newcomers: Getting a Recycling & Disposal Facility (RDF) sticker

We remember what it was like to be a newbie in town. So we’ve started a semi-regular column designed to help Wellesley’s new blood navigate daily life here.

You may have heard about the town’s volunteer-run Reusables Area, aka, Give & Take, at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility (RDF) before you moved here. Some, like us, have furnished part of every room in our home with dump finds. We also have recycled some finds, plus other extras from our house, back at the RDF.

We’ve even been known to get artsy at the RDF.

The Give & Take area is complemented by a book exchange on your way out of the facility.

To gain access to the RDF some would say you just drive in at 169 Great Plain Ave. (Rte. 135) just before the Needham line and have at it. But the RDF is only open to Wellesley residents and businesses, and you technically need to get a free sticker for any vehicle you plan to drive there.

You can so online, and via an app. The town invested in a verification system that reads license plates to try to help the RDF ensure only those with stickers use the facility, and to inform residents who don’t have stickers how to get them.

Once you’re in, the RDF guides you to toss your recyclables and trash into specific bins.

We’re perhaps burying the lead here that Wellesley doesn’t provide trash pickup. Many residents, much to the chagrin of the Wellesley Public Works Department, choose to hire private haulers to take away their stuff. Some just don’t have time to get to the RDF, some cannot for various reasons, and some argue that making a bunch of trips back and forth the RDF isn’t great for the environment.

But the RDF encourages all residents and businesses in town to take advantage of what the RDF offers. What’s more, using the RDF helps the town generate revenue through its recycling.

The RDF also provides special services, such as taking your old paint and your hazardous materials. Document shredding is sometimes offered, too.

Hours of Operation for Residents

Monday through Wednesday: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:00 am to 3:45 pm

Sundays (April through November): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Commercial Scale Hours

Monday through Saturday: 7:30 am to 11:30 am