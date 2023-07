A stop sign has been placed near the middle of the sidewalk at the intersection of Grove and Spring Streets in Wellesley, raising numerous questions, including: What the heck?

There is a ramp for the crosswalk across Grove, but the sign post’s placement would make it challenging to navigate the sidewalk in a wheelchair.

“How long do you think it will be until a pedestrian walks into that pole?” asks Richard Plouffe, who shared the photo with us.

So many questions…