Forest bathe in Wellesley with the NRC—clothing required

Come join a Forest Bathing Guided Walk led by the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission‘s Environmental Education, Outreach and Compliance Coordinator Lisa Moore. Forest Bathing is the practice of going into nature to reconnect with nature and de-stress. The term emerged in Japan in the 1980s. Researchers have been studying the physiological benefits of Forrest Bathing since the 1990s, and the science supports what many nature enthusiasts already know: time spent in nature is good for us. Participants are encouraged to wear comfy clothes, good walking shoes and to bring a yoga mat or towel and a bottle of water to this event. This will be a shine only event.

DATE: September 13, 2023

RAIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TIME: 9am-10am

LOCATION: Turner Road by Morses Pond gate entrance

RSVP: lmoore@wellesleyma.gov