How to go to MassBay Community College for free

Massachusetts residents 25 years of age and older can now work toward an associate degree or certificate for free at any public community college, including MassBay in Wellesley, through the state’s MassReconnect Program. MassReconnect will cover the direct costs of tuition and fees, and will also provide an allowance for books and supplies for eligible students.
The MassReconnect program was proposed before the Massachusetts legislature as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process, and was signed by Governor Healey on August 9. Students can begin attending college for free starting in the fall 2023 semester.
Applications to MassBay for fall semester are due by Tuesday, August 29, 2023, classes begin on Tuesday September 5, 2023. Students who are considering coming to MassBay in September through the MassReconnect program must fill out MassBay’s free application and fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible.
“This is a very wise investment being made by Governor Healey and our legislature,” said MassBay President David Podell. “Today’s ever-changing modern workforce requires skilled and trained workers, and yet the skyrocketing cost of higher education has put it out of reach for millions of Massachusetts residents. MassReconnect will truly be life-changing for our students, providing them with the access they’ve long needed to achieve the required credentials for in-demand careers that offer a sustainable wage. MassBay is proud to participate in this tremendous opportunity, and we thank our state leaders for their support.”
Eligibility details
To be eligible to attend MassBay for free for the fall semester, students must:
- Submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
- Apply to MassBay
- Be 25 or older as of September 5, 2023
- Enroll in an eligible Certificate or Associate Degree program
- Take at least six (6) credits per semester
- Be a Massachusetts resident for the past year
- Have not previously earned a college degree anywhere
Interested students are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming virtual MassReconnect Information Session:
What: MassBay MassReconnect Info Session
When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:30 pm
Where: Virtually. Join by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3Q3HcAu
Admissions applications for MassBay’s fall semester are due by Tuesday, August 29; classes begin Tuesday, September 5.
For more information about MassReconnect, MassBay programs, or to fill out a free MassBay application, visit massbay.edu/massreconnect. For questions or free help filling out FAFSA with professional financial aid counselors, visit massbay.edu/financial-aid/fafsa-assistance.
Leave a Reply