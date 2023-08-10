How to go to MassBay Community College for free

Massachusetts residents 25 years of age and older can now work toward an associate degree or certificate for free at any public community college, including MassBay in Wellesley, through the state’s MassReconnect Program. MassReconnect will cover the direct costs of tuition and fees, and will also provide an allowance for books and supplies for eligible students.

The MassReconnect program was proposed before the Massachusetts legislature as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process, and was signed by Governor Healey on August 9. Students can begin attending college for free starting in the fall 2023 semester.

Applications to MassBay for fall semester are due by Tuesday, August 29, 2023, classes begin on Tuesday September 5, 2023. Students who are considering coming to MassBay in September through the MassReconnect program must fill out MassBay’s free application and fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible.

“This is a very wise investment being made by Governor Healey and our legislature,” said MassBay President David Podell. “Today’s ever-changing modern workforce requires skilled and trained workers, and yet the skyrocketing cost of higher education has put it out of reach for millions of Massachusetts residents. MassReconnect will truly be life-changing for our students, providing them with the access they’ve long needed to achieve the required credentials for in-demand careers that offer a sustainable wage. MassBay is proud to participate in this tremendous opportunity, and we thank our state leaders for their support.”

Eligibility details

To be eligible to attend MassBay for free for the fall semester, students must:

Submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Apply to MassBay

Be 25 or older as of September 5, 2023

Enroll in an eligible Certificate or Associate Degree program

Take at least six (6) credits per semester

Be a Massachusetts resident for the past year

Have not previously earned a college degree anywhere

Interested students are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming virtual MassReconnect Information Session:

What: MassBay MassReconnect Info Session

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:30 pm

Where: Virtually. Join by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3Q3HcAu

Admissions applications for MassBay’s fall semester are due by Tuesday, August 29; classes begin Tuesday, September 5.

For more information about MassReconnect, MassBay programs, or to fill out a free MassBay application, visit massbay.edu/massreconnect. For questions or free help filling out FAFSA with professional financial aid counselors, visit massbay.edu/financial-aid/fafsa-assistance.