Morses Pond Beach in Wellesley closed due to high bacteria levels

Morses Pond beach is closed on Thursday, August 10 due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Water samples tested this week show extremely high levels of coliform. These results mean that there may be intestinal parasites and pathogens in pond water that could cause health problems.

Morses Pond is tested every week for coliform; this is the first test this summer that the pond failed. Health officials say the cause of the failed result is likely due to the heavy rains and flooding that Wellesley experienced this week.

Further water testing will be conducted to help determine if the beach can reopen for the remainder of this season. Morses Pond beach is scheduled to stay open until Sunday, August 20.

Swimming in other areas of the pond is discouraged. Pet owners should try to keep dogs out of the water.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Wellesley Health Department at 781-235-0135.