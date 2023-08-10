Wellesley fall sports registration round-up

Registration for several Wellesley youth sports fall programs has started or will soon. Here are a few to keep on your radar:
Wellesley Youth Fall Baseball
Registration is open now, and organizers expect there will be a waitlist on August 2o. So don’t wait.
Leagues for kids 5 years old (MUST be 5 by August 31, 2023) – 15 years.
Wellesley Youth Fall Softball
Grades 4 – 12
Register by August 14
Wellesley United Soccer Club
Programs kicking into action this fall include in-town soccer fun for kids Pre-K through 8th graders, and professionally-led WPL Club and Development programs. For more information and to sign up, visit wellesleysoccer.org
Wellesley Youth Field Hockey
Wellesley Youth Field Hockey’s Fall Program is offered to all players in grades 1-8th who live in Wellesley or attend a Wellesley school. Register here.
Flag Football with Terrier Sports
Sunday Night Lights; 6-7 pm under the lights @Babson
Grades K/1, -2/3, 4/5, and 6-8, boys and girls teams
Registration will open soon
Wellesley Boys Lacrosse
Registration is open.
Wellesley Girls Lacrosse
Lax fun for girls ages 3 – grade 8
Wellesley Swim Association
Not-for-profit private swimming club that provides an organized program of competitive swim training and team competition for boys and girls, ages 6-18. The Association, as members of the Winter Suburban Swim League, arranges for quality training facilities, coaching and swim meets from October through March.
Wellesley public schools fall sports
Be a sport. Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
Leave a Reply