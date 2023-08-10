Wellesley fall sports registration round-up

Registration for several Wellesley youth sports fall programs has started or will soon. Here are a few to keep on your radar:

Wellesley Youth Fall Baseball

Registration is open now, and organizers expect there will be a waitlist on August 2o. So don’t wait.

Leagues for kids 5 years old (MUST be 5 by August 31, 2023) – 15 years.

Wellesley Youth Fall Softball

Grades 4 – 12

Register by August 14

Wellesley United Soccer Club

Programs kicking into action this fall include in-town soccer fun for kids Pre-K through 8th graders, and professionally-led WPL Club and Development programs. For more information and to sign up, visit wellesleysoccer.org

Wellesley Youth Field Hockey

Wellesley Youth Field Hockey’s Fall Program is offered to all players in grades 1-8th who live in Wellesley or attend a Wellesley school. Register here.

Flag Football with Terrier Sports

Sunday Night Lights; 6-7 pm under the lights @Babson

Grades K/1, -2/3, 4/5, and 6-8, boys and girls teams

Registration will open soon

Wellesley Boys Lacrosse

Registration is open.

Wellesley Girls Lacrosse

Lax fun for girls ages 3 – grade 8

Wellesley Swim Association

Not-for-profit private swimming club that provides an organized program of competitive swim training and team competition for boys and girls, ages 6-18. The Association, as members of the Winter Suburban Swim League, arranges for quality training facilities, coaching and swim meets from October through March.

Wellesley public schools fall sports

