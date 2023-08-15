Wellesley Fire Department rescues geese-chasing dog at Lake Waban

The Wellesley Fire Department on Tuesday rescued a dog that chased geese into Lake Waban. A witness said the geese went into the middle of the lake and hung out, then he couldn’t see the dog at all.

Firefighters spotted the dog via binoculars, and with the shift deputy leading the operation, two members of WFD headed out in the rescue boat to retrieve the dog.

Interim Fire Chief David Soar said it took a few attempts, but they got the dog and retrieved it to the owners. “So all in all, a good day,” Soar said.

