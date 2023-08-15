Wellesley Recreation’s fall brochure has dropped—fun and educational programs galore

The Wellesley Recreation Department’s fall 2023 brochure is available, and registration for its many programs has begun for Wellesley residents. Non-residents may register starting Aug 22.

Fun and affordable programs include a family fishing clinic taught by MassWildlife staff; sports and movement classes for all ages; pottery and wheel throwing, along with other arts and crafts; music; hands-on science programs; babysitter training and other safety courses; cooking classes; fitness and sports; and more.

Register online at the Wellesley Rec website.

For questions, please call the office at – 781-235-2370