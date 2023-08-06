The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Square fire station will remain open through exterior construction

They say things are quiet in Wellesley during the summer, but early Saturday morning work crews were making an industrious racket as they surrounded the 100 Central Street Fire Station with scaffolding and staging. By late morning the area was secure in preparation for exterior maintenance  that will include roofing and masonry work to the one-garage station.

The historic fire station—built in 1928-29 and designed by the architectural firm of Wellesley resident, Frank A. Whittemore—will remain in service throughout the upgrades.

Wellesley’s fire department headquarters,  located at 457 Worcester Street (rt. 9, westbound side) will be unaffected by work at the Central Street station.

The front door will remain accessible throughout the project.

The fire station has one long garage with two entrances, one on Central Street (pictured), and an entrance on Weston Road. The entrances will remain unobstructed and the fire station will conduct business as usual throughout the project.

 

Seriously? My pedestrian cut through between Lockheart restaurant and the Wellesley Square Fire Station has been fenced off as a safety measure. C’mon, I could have dodged a little loose mortar and some falling roof tiles.

