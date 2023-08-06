Wellesley Square fire station will remain open through exterior construction

They say things are quiet in Wellesley during the summer, but early Saturday morning work crews were making an industrious racket as they surrounded the 100 Central Street Fire Station with scaffolding and staging. By late morning the area was secure in preparation for exterior maintenance that will include roofing and masonry work to the one-garage station.

The historic fire station—built in 1928-29 and designed by the architectural firm of Wellesley resident, Frank A. Whittemore—will remain in service throughout the upgrades.

Wellesley’s fire department headquarters, located at 457 Worcester Street (rt. 9, westbound side) will be unaffected by work at the Central Street station.

We’re on fire bringing you the local news, but we can always use your tips, photos, and ideas. Send to: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com