Wellesley Theatre Project to present ‘Freaky Friday’ musical

Wellesley Theatre Project presents “Freaky Friday,” a musical based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers book and hit Disney films. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.
Thursday, August 17th at 7pm
Friday, August 18th at 7pm
Saturday, August 19th at 2pm
Performances will be at the
Sorenson Center for the Arts
19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA
Ticket Prices:
In Advance: $18 Adults, $10 Students & Seniors
At the Door: $20 Adults, $12 Students & Seniors
