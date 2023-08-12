Wellesley’s Weston Road about to become a construction zone

Navigating Weston Road in Wellesley is about to get even more challenging. National Grid will be replacing gas mains along parts of the road and side streets in coming months.

This work will take place Monday through Friday from 7am to 5pm, and the road will be limited to one lane at times, with detours to side streets as well.

The work is divided into three Phases:

Phase 1: Weston Road North of Route 9 between Elmwood Road and Pine Plain Road

Phase 2: Weston Road North of Route 9 between Elmwood Road and Cleveland Road

Phase 3: Weston Road and Route 9 interchange (Work will be done overnight)

The specific timeline for this project is subject to change due to weather and permitting. Neighbors in these areas should have received notifications from National Grid.

For questions about the Weston Road gas main project, please contact National Grid at 781-663-3120.

At the start of this year, the Wellesley Department of Public Works had laid out plans to do road and sidewalk work on Weston Road over the summer, but wound up backing off those plans due to the National Grid’s surprise plans, as was revealed at the start of Town Meeting in the spring.

So expect more Weston Road construction next year if the town’s project is resurrected. Town Engineer David Hickey has said earlier this year that the well-traveled Wellesley Road hasn’t had a full repaving since the 1980s.

Add this to the sometimes obstacle course resulting from the condo complex being built on Weston Road, which maaaybe will be done sometime soon.

