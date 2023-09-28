Wellesley churches ready for Blessing of the Animals

The annual Blessing of the Animals, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, will take place at a couple of Wellesley churches next month.

Critters can come to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (79 Denton Rd.) on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 5-6pm and outside at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church (207 Washington St.) from 4-4:30pm. Stuffed animals are welcome, too, and we’d love to see some pets other than dogs make appearances, for variety’s sake. (If we’ve missed other houses of worship in town with animal blessings this weekend, please let us know.)

If your pets are early risers, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Natick (39. E. Central St.) has a 10am service to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis, with pets welcome for a blessing. Animals are also welcome around 11:15am outside the church for a blessing.

If you attend services and are willing to share photos with us, please send to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Photos from last year’s services.

