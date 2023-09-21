Wellesley Food Pantry needs your help for a successful fundraiser

The Wellesley Food Pantry (WFP) is participating in Three Squares New England’s Ride for Food on Oct. 1. This event is the largest fundraising opportunity of the year. The Wellesley Food Pantry has not had a fundraiser since before COVID, but now they are asking for your support in order to continue to provide supplemental and emergency food assistance to Wellesley residents in need.

The Food Pantry has a team of 5 Wellesley residents who are riding to raise funds for the pantry, and now they need your support with a donation. Please consider donating to one of the riders by clicking on their page and making a donation of your choice.

Presenting the Wellesley Food Pantry Ride for Food Team

Liz Grover Harrington

https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4829251

Terry Moy

https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4916471

Peter Lull

https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4724689

Elizabeth Cook

https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4813912

Kelty White

https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4933700

The Food Pantry welcomes more individuals to join their team. Participants choose to ride 25 or 50 miles, complete a 5-mile walk, or create your own virtual fundraising event. To register click here WFP Team Page to join the team.

On a mission

To fulfill the Wellesley Food Pantry’s mission of offering healthy, high-quality food choices, the volunteer organization spends thousands of dollars each month to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and fish, eggs, cheese, and more.

“Our donations are down significantly while prices have risen dramatically so we have had to cut back on purchases of fresh produce, which we prioritize to provide healthy food options,” Wellesley Food Pantry president Peter Lull said. “We also have seen an increase in the need for our service, with nearly 40% of our clients in the senior category, which is a bit distressing.”