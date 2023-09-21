Wellesley Food Pantry needs your help for a successful fundraiser

The Wellesley Food Pantry (WFP) is participating in Three Squares New England’s Ride for Food on Oct. 1. This event is the largest fundraising opportunity of the year. The Wellesley Food Pantry has not had a fundraiser since before COVID, but now they are asking for your support in order to continue to provide supplemental and emergency food assistance to Wellesley residents in need.
The Food Pantry has a team of 5 Wellesley residents who are riding to raise funds for the pantry, and now they need your support with a donation. Please consider donating to one of the riders by clicking on their page and making a donation of your choice.
Presenting the Wellesley Food Pantry Ride for Food Team
Liz Grover Harrington
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4829251
Terry Moy
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4916471
Peter Lull
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4724689
Elizabeth Cook
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4813912
Kelty White
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4933700
The Food Pantry welcomes more individuals to join their team. Participants choose to ride 25 or 50 miles, complete a 5-mile walk, or create your own virtual fundraising event. To register click here WFP Team Page to join the team.
On a mission
To fulfill the Wellesley Food Pantry’s mission of offering healthy, high-quality food choices, the volunteer organization spends thousands of dollars each month to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and fish, eggs, cheese, and more.
