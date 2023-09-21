The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Food Pantry needs your help for a successful fundraiser

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Food Pantry (WFP) is participating in Three Squares New England’s Ride for Food on Oct. 1.  This event is the largest fundraising opportunity of the year.  The Wellesley Food Pantry has not had a fundraiser since before COVID, but now they are asking for your support in order to continue to provide supplemental and emergency food assistance to Wellesley residents in need.

Wellesley Food Pantry
Wellesley Food Pantry’s Ride for Food team, 2017

The Food Pantry has a team of 5 Wellesley residents who are riding to raise funds for the pantry, and now they need your support with a donation. Please consider donating to one of the riders by clicking on their page and making a donation of your choice.

Presenting the Wellesley Food Pantry Ride for Food Team

Liz Grover Harrington
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4829251

Terry Moy
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4916471

Peter Lull
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4724689

Elizabeth Cook
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4813912

Kelty White
https://ride.threesquaresne.org/fundraiser/4933700

The Food Pantry welcomes more individuals to join their team.  Participants choose to ride 25 or 50 miles, complete a 5-mile walk, or create your own virtual fundraising event. To register click here WFP Team Page  to join the team.

On a mission

To fulfill the Wellesley Food Pantry’s mission of offering healthy, high-quality food choices, the volunteer organization spends thousands of dollars each month to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and fish, eggs, cheese, and more.

“Our donations are down significantly while prices have risen dramatically so we have had to cut back on purchases of fresh produce, which we prioritize to provide healthy food options,” Wellesley Food Pantry president Peter Lull said. “We also have seen an increase in the need for our service, with nearly 40% of our clients in the senior category, which is a bit distressing.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Refined Renovations, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader