Wellesley reflects on 9/11

A 9/11 memorial ceremony was hosted at Wellesley Fire Department headquarters on Monday to reflect on those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks as well as family and friends of those who were killed.

The observances included prayers, including those for firefighters, police officers and all in service, and a symbolic tolling of the bell at the fire station. The public event was attended by first responders, town officials, and members of the public, including those who lost family members on 9/11.

We’ll add Wellesley Media’s recording of the event to this post when it is live.