Yom Kippur will be observed from sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24 and ends at sunset on Monday Sept. 25.

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed on Monday for the high holy day.

Services for the most solemn days of the Jewish year will be held at Temple Beth Elohim,10 Bethel Road; and at Wellesley Weston Chabad, 793 Worcester Street.

Where to worship in Wellesley