Cronk’s Rocky Woodland fall event—hot cider, donuts, adorable cottage

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust invites all on Saturday, Nov. 4, 3pm-4:30 pm, to explore its Cronk’s Rocky Woodland Sanctuary, 20 Crown Ridge Rd. Learn about the native plants and other features of this rocky woodland (what type of rocks are there in the “rocky woodlands,” anyway?).

Meet up with neighbors and friends. Gather around a fire at the outdoor fireplace. Drink hot cider and eat fresh donuts provided by Wellesley Whole Foods. Rather than put away Halloween attire, have the kids come in costumes.

Cronk’s was a gift of Gertrude Cronk to preserve the natural flora and landscape of this special rocky area in Wellesley’s College Heights area.