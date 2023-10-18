The Swellesley Report

Lanternflies have landed in Wellesley

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources this week has informed Wellesley that invasive insects called spotted lanternflies ((Lycorma delicatula) have been spotted near Carisbrooke Reservation at the Weston town line. In light of the infestation, the Natural Resources Commission is asking residents to snitch on these unwanted visitors, which attack invasive trees called Tree of Heaven but also grapes and maple trees. You can make a report at the

If you spot these spotted critters in town, take photos and fill out this form (which includes images of lanternflies from eggs to adults).

According to the state, spotted lanternflies come from Asia and were first discovered in the United States in 2014. A lanternfly was first found in Massachusetts in 2018, and now dozens of communities across the state are dealing with them.

