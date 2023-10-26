Popovers coffee shop & bakery planned for Wellesley’s Church Square

What will appear behind door #16 at Church Square in Wellesley? The plan is for a tenant called Popovers at Church Square, an eatery that will serve coffee and baked goods.

We don’t have a great amount of details on plans for Popovers, other than that it has filed paperwork with the town, and looks to have 10 seats inside.

Hopes are high that plans for Popovers will come to fruition, as the town was teased with the possibility of another bakery, dubbed Asaro , coming to Church Square at 32 Church St., in recent years. But that plan was scrapped, as converting the former Lyn Evans location (Lyn Evans is now in Wellesley Square) into restaurant space proved challenging.

Popovers is looking to move into 16 Church St., which had been the longtime home of gift shop Cachet

The name Popovers might be familiar to those of you who have lived in Wellesley for a long time or who used to live here. The mere mention online of a popular spot called Popovers Restaurant in Wellesley Square, near where Faber Rug is situated, can easily spark dozens or hundreds of comments.

We’ve run across a couple of similarly named current businesses in New Hampshire and Connecticut, but the two we’ve reached out to aren’t associated with the new Wellesley business.

What’s more, current tenant NatureWorks will be doing a complete landscape overhaul around the Church Square parking lot. They just broke ground. “It’s going to look stunning come spring,” says Church Square’s Olive Mawyer.

Chamber’s Fall Breakfast fast approaching

The Charles River Regional Chamber’s Fall Business Breakfast is its biggest annual event. It takes place on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30am at the Newton Marriott.

Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham will be the featured speaker, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, past Director, Center for Disease Control, will receive an award.

Learn more about table & event sponsorship; individual ticket information coming.

