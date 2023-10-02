Wellesley service celebrates special bond between pets & people

Thanks to Beth Hinchliffe for sharing the following photos and report from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday, Oct. 1.

For many years, on the first Sunday in October (the one nearest the Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals), St. Andrew’s has held its annual Blessing of the Animals service.

Everyone is welcome—this year there were many dogs (each enthusiastically participating in the service, sitting with his or her family in their own pew), a few brave and suspicious cats, and some plush puppies brought by children who don’t have their own real pet yet.

Associate Rectors Rev. Margaret Schwarzer and Sarah Robbins-Cole led the service, which featured familiar, joyful hymns and prayers which celebrated the special bond between humans and animals. One of the most touching moments was when everyone called out the names of beloved pets who are no longer with them except in their memories and hearts. As “Ginger,” “Duchess,” “Scamper,” and dozens of others echoed throughout the church, they were remembered in prayer.

In the moving highlight of the service, the ministers went from pew to pew to bless every beloved pet: cradling a trusting dog’s head in their hands (or reaching into a carrier to embrace a cat), calling them by name, and offering a personalized blessing (especially for the aging or ailing buddies).

At the start and the closing of the service, everyone (including a chorus of harmonizing poodles, cocker spaniels, labs, goldendoodles, and many more) sang “All Things Bright and Beautiful.”

“All things bright and beautiful,

All creatures great and small,

All things wise and wonderful:

The Lord God made them all.”

More photos…

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com