Wellesley service celebrates special bond between pets & people

Thanks to Beth Hinchliffe for sharing the following photos and report from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday, Oct. 1.

For many years, on the first Sunday in October (the one nearest the Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals), St. Andrew’s has held its annual Blessing of the Animals service.

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Sarah Robbins-Cole went from pew to pew blessing all the dogs and cats who came. (Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

Everyone is welcome—this year there were many dogs (each enthusiastically participating in the service, sitting with his or her family in their own pew), a few brave and suspicious cats, and some plush puppies brought by children who don’t have their own real pet yet.

Associate Rectors Rev. Margaret Schwarzer and Sarah Robbins-Cole led the service, which featured familiar, joyful hymns and prayers which celebrated the special bond between humans and animals. One of the most touching moments was when everyone called out the names of beloved pets who are no longer with them except in their memories and hearts. As “Ginger,” “Duchess,” “Scamper,” and dozens of others echoed throughout the church, they were remembered in prayer.

In the moving highlight of the service, the ministers went from pew to pew to bless every beloved pet: cradling a trusting dog’s head in their hands (or reaching into a carrier to embrace a cat), calling them by name, and offering a personalized blessing (especially for the aging or ailing buddies).

At the start and the closing of the service, everyone (including a chorus of harmonizing poodles, cocker spaniels, labs, goldendoodles, and many more) sang “All Things Bright and Beautiful.”

“All things bright and beautiful,
All creatures great and small,
All things wise and wonderful:
The Lord God made them all.”

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
St. Andrew’s Associate Rectors Sarah Robbins-Cole and Margaret Schwarzer leading the singing (including soprano poodles and bass Airedales) of “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” (Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Sarah Robbins-Cole blessing one of the goldendoodles in attendance. (Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

More photos…

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Margaret Schwarzer blessing a Golden while his beagle friend watches. (Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Margaret Schwarzer blesses Roscoe, who is recovering from surgery, while his mom Caren Parker watches. (Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
(Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
(Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
13-year-old Pomeranian Cricket has been coming to the St. Andrews’ Blessing of the Animals since she was a puppy.
(Photo by Beth Hinchliffe)

