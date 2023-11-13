Davis Museum at Wellesley College slated to re-open on Feb. 8

The Davis Museum at Wellesley College, which has been closed since the end of 2022 for a big HVAC upgrade, has announced plans to reopen on Feb. 8.

The art museum will celebrate its return with an exhibit featuring the work of Lorraine O’Grady dubbed Both/And. The Davis says this is “the first retrospective of an artist who has been a critical voice in performance, conceptual, and feminist art for more than four decades.”

You’ll have plenty of time to catch the exhibit: It runs through June 2. In the meantime, you might check out the town’s varied outdoor art.

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) revamp at the Davis is important for stabilizing temperature and humidity in the building to protect the paintings, drawings, and other art.

